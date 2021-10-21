Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association secretary-treasurer Mike Retasket (left), 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, Canim Lake Band Elder Irene Charley, New Pathways to Gold Society Indigenous co-chair Cheryl Chapman and High Bar First Nations Chief Roy Fletcher ceremonially cut an inner tube as they open a bike repair station installed in 100 Mile House as part of the Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association secretary-treasurer Mike Retasket (left), 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, Canim Lake Band Elder Irene Charley, New Pathways to Gold Society Indigenous co-chair Cheryl Chapman and High Bar First Nations Chief Roy Fletcher ceremonially cut an inner tube as they open a bike repair station installed in 100 Mile House as part of the Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bike repair station opens in 100 Mile

This new asset is part of the ongoing Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project

A new bike repair station that’s part of the Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration project officially opened in 100 Mile House Tuesday at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre.

Canim Lake Band representative Irene Charley ceremonially cut an innertube to mark the occasion, with the help of New Pathways to Gold Society indigenous co-chair Cheryl Chapman, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association secretary-treasurer Mike Retasket, 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall and High Bar First Nations Chief Roy Fletcher.

The ceremony was part of a grand tour of the trail taken by members of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism and the New Pathways to Gold Society. The group started in Lillooet and were going to Lac La Hache. They stopped at the Clinton Museum on the way.

“For the last two-and-a-half years I’ve been telling them what we’re doing but it’s hard sometimes for them to know exactly what I’m talking about,” project manager Richard Wright said. “We’re hoping they get a better idea of what the potential of the trail is and also what the problems are and how we can solve them.”

Bike repair stations are being installed in communities along the Cariboo trail that don’t have their own bike shops. The stations consist of a set of tools cabled to a stanchion, a bike rack and a tire pump, which Campsall demonstrated during the ceremony. Wright said the station is designed to allow those biking the trail to stop and make simple repairs.

He said he and his partner, Amy Newman, came up with the idea while biking on one of Idaho’s rail trails. Kamloops has three scattered across the city where they’ve found that they’re useful to not only cyclists but also people with strollers and carts.

“Hopefully they’ll be a benefit to the community beyond people just travelling on the Cariboo Waggon Road route.”

The goal for the 100 Mile House portion of the route still remains finding a bikeable route into 100 Mile that avoids using Highway 97. Wright said they’re trying to find a bypass that works due to traffic and a lack of shoulder but that it will take time. Overall, he said completion of the entire project is still at least two years away.

“For the last two summers, we’ve had quite a few problems moving things forward. We haven’t been able to have community meetings because of COVID, then our trail crews were busy fighting fires,” Wright said. “We’ve made progress but we haven’t made the progress we’d hoped for.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

 

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association secretary-treasurer Mike Retasket (left), 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, Canim Lake Band Elder Irene Charley, New Pathways to Gold Society Indigenous co-chair Cheryl Chapman and High Bar First Nations Chief Roy Fletcher ceremonially cut an inner tube as they open a bike repair station in 100 Mile House as part of the Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association secretary-treasurer Mike Retasket (left), 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, Canim Lake Band Elder Irene Charley, New Pathways to Gold Society Indigenous co-chair Cheryl Chapman and High Bar First Nations Chief Roy Fletcher ceremonially cut an inner tube as they open a bike repair station in 100 Mile House as part of the Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

New Pathways to Gold Society Indigenous Chair Cheryl Chapman laughs as 100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall tests out the tire pump installed as part of the Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

New Pathways to Gold Society Indigenous Chair Cheryl Chapman laughs as 100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall tests out the tire pump installed as part of the Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Economic booster

Just Posted

Beth Veenkamp, the city's economic development officer, returned to live in her hometown of Williams Lake in 2017. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Economic booster

Conley Pinette of Williams Lake competed at his first open men’s World Water Ski Championships Oct. 16, finishing 12th in the world with a jump of 212 feet. (David Crowder photo)
Williams Lake’s Conley Pinette makes a big splash on world stage

Local realtors have started a fundraising campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer and to support fellow realtor Dana Hinsche who is undergoing breast cancer treatment. Pictured above are: Back row: (from left) Tim Johnson, Mark Johnson, Marilyn Martin, Adrian Kreis, Julia VanBeers, Trevor Bigg, Pauline Colgate Smith, Lynda Colgate, Shirley Marcotte, Amanda Price, Andrea Moe and Reani Fraser. Middle row: Carol Ann Taphorn, Linda Jorgensen and Court Smith. Front row: Jason Noble, Karen Gertzen, Dana Lynn Favel, Dana Hinsche, Janette Rennie, Sam Maliszewski and Ryan Best. Laureen Carruthers Photography Page 13 for story. (Laureen Carruthers photo)
Williams Lake realtors team up to fundraise for breast cancer research

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Rural police presence “unsatisfactory”: CRD directors