Bike racks aimed at supporting cycling in Williams Lake

New bike racks should help support more secure storage for those who choose to ride

Mary Thurow, granting coordinator for Williams Lake Community Forests, from left, Guy Ridler, Streets for All Williams Lake volunteer, and Rob Warnock, city of Williams Lake director of municipal services, stand next to one of the new bike racks installed in the city thanks to a grant from the community forest. This rack is in the covered seating area in Boitanio Park to provide a secure, covered spot for cyclists doing activities in the park. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cyclists in Williams Lake have a few more places to lock up their bikes, thanks to a grant from the Williams Lake Community Forest (WLCF) granting program.

Streets for All Williams Lake had applied for a grant in order to support local recreation and active transportation opportunities.

Secure bike parking is an often overlooked and important component of active transportation networks, according to Streets for All volunteer Guy Ridler, who helped coordinate the grant project.

City of Williams Lake staff supported the project through installation of the racks. Though some racks will be limited in their use due to proximity to barriers and buildings, the racks will provide strong, secure bike parking in a number of new locations around the community.

New racks have been installed near the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre, between the recreation centre and the seniors activity centre where the summer Williams Lake Farmers’ Markets take place, one along Oliver Street near Spirit Square, in Boitanio Park near the disc golf course, at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre, and two have also been earmarked for Scout Island Nature Centre, where volunteers donated time and materials to pour cement pads on Friday, Oct. 6.

The project was thanks to the WLCF granting program, which provided $5,000 towards the purchase of the racks.

The granting program has also provided grants to a number 14 other local organizations, including the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, providing $6,000 towards solar panels and fencing for the new daylodge, $3,800 to purchase and install a replacement motor for the the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association’s lawn mower, $5,000 towards Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Story Walks in Kiwanis Park and Horsefly, $7,000 to Central Cariboo Search and Rescue for replacing stolen equipment and tools and $5,000 to the Horsefly Board of Trade towards the construction of warming shelters at the Horsefly Community Skating Rink.

READ MORE: Ryan Oliver Comin’ Home for concert with Cariboo Gold Dance Band

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams LakeTribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

CyclingWilliams Lake