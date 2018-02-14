Kayla Maynard spins for a chance to win a prize during the evening.

Big Night Out big success for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Fundraising event Saturday night sold out

With glamorous dresses, a live band, fun and games and an enchanted forest atmosphere, there was something to enjoy for everyone in attendance at the Big Night Out event hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The evening was a fundraiser for the local mentoring charity, and styled itself a prom for adults.

“It was a huge success. It was really well supported and the band was awesome,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director Melissa Newberry.

Run Home Jack, who provided the evening’s entertainment, donated their time, and even had a member come up from Vancouver, to play at the Big Night Out.

“They did an awesome job and everyone commented on how amazing they were,” said Newberry.

From full on ball gowns, to masquerade masks and full length jump suits, many took the opportunity to dress up and support a good cause. Dinner was served at the event, which also included a number of games people could play.

“The food was awesome, the games were well supported and everyone looked beautiful,” said Newberry.

“It really was a party atmosphere.”

Newberry said the feedback she’s heard was all positive, and mentioned that one of her favourite parts of the evening was the top and tail game, where attendees would guess the flip of the coin by pausing with, well, their own tops and tails.

“People had a lot of fun being creative,” she said.

She also mentioned the event passed without incident, with community policing who attended.

“I would also like to acknowledge all our volunteers because we couldn’t do it without them and the board,” she said.

The event was sold out, selling 150 tickets, and raised $10,000 for the charity, before expenses.

 

Leanne Schiemann (left) and Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director Melissa Newberry pause for a photo during the Big Night Out. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos Bryton Kaufman, Camilla Pittman, Edina Taylor and Ursula Brunsch were among the younger guests enjoying a formal night out.

Boys and Girls Club staff Krista Harvey, Helena Morgan, Lora Fairbrother and Dana Sarauer glammed up for the Big Night Out, donning outfits in beautiful jewel tones for the adult-styled prom event.

Kailee Brown expertly pours a drink at the successful Big Night Out hosted by the Big Brothers Big Sisters on Feb. 10.

This group of friends celebrated the night in style, making sure they were enjoying the evening which used the theme enchanted forest. From left: Colin and Shilo Labelle, Shawn Lewis, Andrew Hutchinson, Jen Gebert, Mairen Hutchinson and Amanda Bailey.

This group of dapper gents and mysterious ladies (Gary and Christine Mason (left) and Lorna and Gene Sapp (right)) enjoyed the evening at Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Big Night Out.

