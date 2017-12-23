Horsefly students pose with Legion members after receiving their awards at the Legion on Dec. 17. From left: Sandra Abbott, Joyce Norberg, Kiera Dyer, Emily Bruneski, Allan Fernie, Ian Bruneski.

Big Lake students excel at poetry and poster contest

Students receive prizes in Royal Canadian Legion’s Youth Remembrance Contest

Big Lake Elementary School is a small rural school, with just 24 students. The 10 students in the school’s intermediate class (Grades 5 to 7) recently entered the Royal Canadian Legion’s Youth Remembrance Contest.

Students were encouraged to enter either a colour or black and white poster. Two students asked if they could write poetry at home and submit that in the contest as well as their posters. Of course I said yes!

These students have a very supportive school and community. They have all the supports in place that we can wish for our kids.

I’ve always felt connected to this contest as my grandmother, Sandra Abbott, has been involved with the poppy campaign for years.

My grandpa, David Abbott, also a Legion member, taught art at Columneetza for years and years. Let’s just say I’ve entered my share of poster contests over the years.

As a teacher, I know the excitement and pride students feel being part of the contest. We’re working with a generation of students who are very removed from the concept of World Wars. We put up four full bulletin board displays of Remembrance Day content for the month of November, and held a small but well-attended ceremony before Fall Break.

I always tell them, “if you can’t remember, think.”

Winners from Big Lake attended the Contest Celebration held this past Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Williams Lake Legion Branch 139. We are so proud to have eight winning submissions from our small class and small school.

Several high schoolers who are ex-Big Lake students also won at the senior level. We consider them still Big Lakers!

Winners include:

Ian Bruneski: 1st place, Int. colour poster

Austin Osmond: 2nd place, Int. colour poster

Ivyanne Heppner: 3rd place, Jr. colour poster

Allan Fernie: 1st place, Jr. poster, B/W

Kiera Dyer: 2nd place, Jr. poster, B/W

Kiera Dyer: 3rd place, Jr. poem

Emily Bruneski: 3rd place, Jr. poster, B/W

Emily Bruneski: 1st place, Jr. poem

Holly Zurak is the principal of Big Lake Elementary School and also teaches in the classroom.

Previous story
Community bands together to ship little parcels of joy
Next story
B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

Just Posted

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Polar Bear Swim likely a no-go in lakecity this New Year’s

It’s looking like this year’s Williams Lake Polar Bear Swim will be taking a hiatus.

McLeese Lake Library celebrates grand opening

CRD Area D director Steve Forseth said the new library was like a Christmas gift for local residents

Time is Brain: Rapid response saves Wally

Meanwhile, Wally told the nurse at Anahim that he had undergone an aneurysm repair in the spring and the urgency really ramped up.

Horsefly Roundtable 2017 fall review

Salmon channel restored but wheelchair access destroyed

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Most Read