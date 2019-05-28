Big Lake raises $13K and counting for family of toddler with cancer

Marsha Armstrong (second from left) organized a fundraiser at the Big Lake Store on Sunday, May 26, for the family of 16-month-old Tristan Rempel who has cancer. Armstrong’s sisters Kelsey Armstrong (left), Melissa Armstrong and Amber Armstrong drove from Prince George Sunday to help out with the event.

A fundraiser in Big Lake for the family of a toddler with cancer raised more than $13,000 and donations are still coming in.

Tristan Rempel, who is only 16 months old, had a tumor removed in April and is now waiting to undergo proton radiation treatments in Seattle, Wash. for ependymoma, which is a type of tumor that can form in the brain or spinal cord.

“It was so amazing,” said organizer Marsha Armstrong who works at the Big Lake Store where the event was held on Sunday, May 26. “It makes a person proud to be a part of an awesome community where everyone pulls together like this.”

Armstrong said they did a rough count that totalled over $13,000 and will have a final count on Wednesday.

When the Tribune stopped in at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, there were several people sitting at tables outside the store enjoying a burger.

“We had people stop for lunch right at the beginning and they told us they’d be coming back for dinner,” Armstrong said.

Wanting to help their sister, Amber, Kelsey and Melissa Armstrong drove down from Prince George on Sunday, departing at 5 a.m. They were taking turns flipping burgers and cooking hot dogs.

Inside the pub, there were tables lined with silent auction items, everything from a chainsaw to a helicopter ride, to gift certificates and a beautiful handmade quilt.

“My goal was $10,000, but I think we have blown that out of the water,” Armstrong said Sunday. “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated and to my sisters — the A-Team.”

On Sunday, June 2, Signal Point Gaming will be hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast by donation with all proceeds going to the Rempel family. It will open at 10:30 a.m. and go until 1:30 p.m.

It will be in the upper level parking lot of Signal Point Gaming at 1640 South Broadway Ave. South, said Dale Todorowich, event co-ordinator at Signal Point.

“There will be drive-through available too,” he added.

On the GoFundMe page established for the Rempels, there are some updates of Tristan’s progress with some photographs showing him smiling.



