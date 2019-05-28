Marsha Armstrong (second from left) organized a fundraiser at the Big Lake Store on Sunday, May 26, for the family of 16-month-old Tristan Rempel who has cancer. Armstrong’s sisters Kelsey Armstrong (left), Melissa Armstrong and Amber Armstrong drove from Prince George Sunday to help out with the event.

Big Lake raises $13K and counting for family of toddler with cancer

Organizer Marsha Armstrong said the support was overwhelming

A fundraiser in Big Lake for the family of a toddler with cancer raised more than $13,000 and donations are still coming in.

Tristan Rempel, who is only 16 months old, had a tumor removed in April and is now waiting to undergo proton radiation treatments in Seattle, Wash. for ependymoma, which is a type of tumor that can form in the brain or spinal cord.

Read more: Cariboo community rallying for family of toddler with cancer

“It was so amazing,” said organizer Marsha Armstrong who works at the Big Lake Store where the event was held on Sunday, May 26. “It makes a person proud to be a part of an awesome community where everyone pulls together like this.”

Armstrong said they did a rough count that totalled over $13,000 and will have a final count on Wednesday.

When the Tribune stopped in at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, there were several people sitting at tables outside the store enjoying a burger.

“We had people stop for lunch right at the beginning and they told us they’d be coming back for dinner,” Armstrong said.

Wanting to help their sister, Amber, Kelsey and Melissa Armstrong drove down from Prince George on Sunday, departing at 5 a.m. They were taking turns flipping burgers and cooking hot dogs.

Inside the pub, there were tables lined with silent auction items, everything from a chainsaw to a helicopter ride, to gift certificates and a beautiful handmade quilt.

“My goal was $10,000, but I think we have blown that out of the water,” Armstrong said Sunday. “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated and to my sisters — the A-Team.”

On Sunday, June 2, Signal Point Gaming will be hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast by donation with all proceeds going to the Rempel family. It will open at 10:30 a.m. and go until 1:30 p.m.

It will be in the upper level parking lot of Signal Point Gaming at 1640 South Broadway Ave. South, said Dale Todorowich, event co-ordinator at Signal Point.

“There will be drive-through available too,” he added.

On the GoFundMe page established for the Rempels, there are some updates of Tristan’s progress with some photographs showing him smiling.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SD27 selects 2019’s First Nations Role Models

Just Posted

Fox Mountain Brewing Co. submits final detailed design

The proprietor of the new brewery proposed for the former Greyhound depot will present plans to city council Tuesday, May 28

Big Lake raises $13K and counting for family of toddler with cancer

Organizer Marsha Armstrong said the support was overwhelming

VIDEO: Ivy Chelsea co-ordinates interpretive program for Tsutswecw (Roderick Haig-Brown) Provincial Park

Students at Chase Secondary School have developed QR codes for a story trail in the park

Williams Lake’s top wages, council expenses: 2018 SOFI report

Each year a Statement of Financial Information report is prepared for the provincial government

CMH maternity services will be temporarily suspended for four days

Due to a lack of trained maternity nurses the unit will close May 30 and re-open June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

B.C. Greens back NDP restrictions on kids under 16 working

Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals

Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Removing more than 1,800 illegally placed signs cost Surrey $160K in the 2018 civic election

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Jim Hughson awarded Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

UPDATE: 3 grey whales wash up on B.C. coast in uptick from previous years

Several whales have died in B.C. already this year

Injuries, frostbite and death: B.C. man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Most Read