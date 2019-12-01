Big Lake Elementary’s PAC is presenting their 37th annual Christmas Auction and Tea this Sunday. Black Press File photo.

Big Lake Elementary’s 37 annual Christmas Auction and Tea on Sunday

The event is on from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Big Lake Community Hall

The Big Lake Elementary PAC is proud to be hosting its 37th Annual Christmas Auction and Tea on Sunday Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This event is being held at the Big Lake Community Hall at 4056 Lakeview Road at Big Lake Ranch. All proceeds from the tea and auction will fund student field trips, educational resources and more.

Read More: Big Lake Community Association AGM celebrated volunteer spirit

The PAC welcomes everyone to come to take part in the silent auction and help support their students as there will be tons of items up for bid. A concession will be on site serving chilli, soups, treats and drinks. There will also be baked goods and student-made crafts on sale as well as a silent auction table available just for children.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Broadway comes to the lakecity this December

Just Posted

Big Lake Elementary’s 37 annual Christmas Auction and Tea on Sunday

The event is on from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Big Lake Community Hall

Broadway comes to the lakecity this December

The Maranatha Players are preparing a classic musical about putting on a musical this year

PHOTOS: Legion fashion show celebrates styles of winter

It was another night filled with good-spirited catcalls and cute outfits

Residents urged to complete childcare surveys before Dec. 1

The deadline is nearing for caregivers and childcare providers to complete these important surveys

Bands prepare for Christmas concert performances at LCSS

Several bands will be providing residents with opportunities to attend quality Christmas concerts

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

Most Read