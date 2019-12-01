Big Lake Elementary’s 37 annual Christmas Auction and Tea on Sunday

The event is on from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Big Lake Community Hall

The Big Lake Elementary PAC is proud to be hosting its 37th Annual Christmas Auction and Tea on Sunday Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This event is being held at the Big Lake Community Hall at 4056 Lakeview Road at Big Lake Ranch. All proceeds from the tea and auction will fund student field trips, educational resources and more.

The PAC welcomes everyone to come to take part in the silent auction and help support their students as there will be tons of items up for bid. A concession will be on site serving chilli, soups, treats and drinks. There will also be baked goods and student-made crafts on sale as well as a silent auction table available just for children.



