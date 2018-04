Students will perform their speech arts selections at the Community Hall at 6 p.m.

The Big Lake intermediate class won Gold in the the Readers Theatre category in speech arts at the Cariboo Festival on April 12. At the event, the students decided to wear their Big Lake Beavers jerseys rather than dress up or wear simple costumes because the school, like others, was recognizing the tragedy in Humboldt by holding a jersey day.

Big Lake Elementary School will be hosting a student coffee house tonight (Wednesday, April 18) at the Big Lake Community Hall.

Family, friends and anyone interested is invited to attend to watch students perform their speech arts selections.

Coffee, tea and treats are provided and entry is by donation to the Big Lake School arts program.

Intermediate students from the school won gold in the Readers Theatre portion at the speech arts division of the Cariboo Festival last week.