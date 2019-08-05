BIG LAKE 4-H CLUB: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

‘On behalf of the Big Lake 4-H Club, I would like to thank all our local 4-H supporters’

Big Lake 4-H Club

On behalf of the Big Lake 4-H Club, I would like to thank all our local 4-H supporters who have contributed multitudes to our positive growing community. I whole-heartedly believe that 4-H is a phenomenal opportunity for youth. They gain experience in public speaking, record keeping, and caring for animals that will benefit them in the future.

This year is the Big Lake 4-H Club’s 44th year in operation; we have 17 members—four Cloverbuds, five juniors, and eight seniors—in the projects beef, swine, photography, poultry, and Cloverbud. All our members are preparing their projects for the focal point of the year—Show and Sale! This year, Show and Sale is from August 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stock Yards, 4665 Cattle Drive. The Parade of Champions starts at 6:00pm, and the Sale starts at 6:30 p.m., Monday, August 12. Anyone is more than welcome to attend!

Georgia DiMarco

Lot #2

Big Lake 4-H Club Reporter

Anthony DiMarco

Hello all. My name is Anthony DiMarco, and this is my fifth year in 4-H and my first year as a senior member. My project this year is Photography, as was my project last year. But instead of a unit 1 project I am doing a unit 3 project, which focuses more on comparison pictures using the settings available on my camera. This year will be our 61st Annual 4-H Show & Sale, and it will begin on August 8th, continuing all the way to the 12th. Our sale will be on Monday August 12th and will be located at the Williams Lake Stock Yards, 4665 Cattle Drive. I hope to see you there, and have a wonderful summer.

Maria DiMarco

Well, I’m back again! Maria DiMarco from the Big Lake 4-H Club. In my twelfth year as a member, this may very well be my last year in 4-H! But I’ve enjoyed every second of it, from watching a pig having a temper tantrum, to teaching people how to make butterbeer, to cramming record books on the last day (only sometimes). I’ve been doing swine for six years, and this year my pig’s name is Doctor Pepper – named for his bubbly personality! It’s definitely been a blast raising him. I am also trying my hand at journalistic photography this year, which is different from the other units in the way that I get to be more creative with my photo stories. Anyways, I hope to see you at Show and Sale, August 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stock Yards! Come say hello!

Sadie Massey

Hello, my name is Sadie Massey and I am 10 years old. This is my second year in 4-H and my first year as a Junior. I received 1st Place in Showmanship and 1st place for my photography project. I wanted to do a poultry project as well, but only three ducklings hatched so I had to drop that project. I like photography because it is fun exploring and taking pictures and learning new ways to take them. I think I might do photography next year as well. I will be selling a photo at this year’s Show & Sale. Please come support the Big Lake 4-H Club!

Taya Sepkowski

Hello, I am Taya Sepkowski, a senior member and Treasurer for the Big Lake 4-H Club.

For my 4th year raising a market steer, I bought a steer from Joanne and Royce Cook. My steer “Speckle” LOT#16 sire blood lines are Williams Lake 2017 Grand Champion Bull, which the Cooks purchased from Schochaneetqua and bred to their top Speckle Park Cow. I chose Speckles for his conformation. I have provided the best-feed program and exercise, I can now feel excellent muscling and perfect fat coverage; he will finish very nicely.

This year I bought a beautiful Black Angus heifer from the Schochaneetqua Angus Ranch. I have named her “Lady” as she walks so gracefully. I bred Lady to one of Schochaneetqua’s top Bulls and I am very excited for her to calve in the spring. Come Aug 8-12 to the Big Lake Beef stall to meet my cattle and I, and check out the Shows.

Zoe Kugelstadt

Hello, my name is Zoe Kugelstadt and I am a junior member with the Big Lake 4-H club. This is my second year in 4-H and my first year as a junior. My project this year is Poultry. I have raised my Bantam Belgian D’Uccles chickens since they were one day old. I will be showing them at Show and Sale in Williams Lake. I look forward to seeing you all at Show and Sale where you can see my chickens and I at the Big Lake stall. Thank you for supporting 4H!

Luke Gentles

Hi my name is Luke Gentles. I’m 12 years old. This is my second year in 4-H my project is swine and my lot #6. My swine is a Berkshire male named Coca Cola and I belong to the Big Lake 4-H Club. Show and Sale is Aug 8-12 at the stockyards in Williams Lake and I hope to see you there.

Harley Gentles

Hi my name is Harley Gentles. I am 10 years old this is my second year in 4-H and my first year in 4-H as a junior. My project is swine and my lot#is 5 my swine is a Berkshire male named Sprite. I belong to the Big Lake 4-H Club. Show and sale is August 8-12 at the Williams lake stockyards. I hope to see you at the 61 annual 4-H Show and Sale.

Georgia DiMarco

Hello from me for the 10th year in a row! My name is Georgia DiMarco and I am the Club Reporter and Vice President of the Big Lake 4-H Club.

I am 16 years old, which makes me a senior member, and this year I am raising a pig. His name is Pepsi. He’s pretty cool. Although he is a jumbled concoction of many breeds, he is mainly Duroc x Landrace. I will be showing and selling him at this year’s District 4-H Show and Sale from August 8-12. The swine show—by far the most exciting show—is on Sunday, August 11, and the Parade of Champions (6 p.m.) and the live auction (6:30 p.m.) are on Monday, August 12. The whole event is pretty fun, so, perhaps this lovely invitation will incline you to check it out I’d love to see you there!

Emily Swan

Hi, I’m Emily Swan and this is my eighth year in 4-H. I am a senior member in the Big Lake 4-H club. This year I have a steer named Gizmo and a heifer named Honey. Gizmo is my fourth market steer, he is an Angus bought from Swan Ranch. Honey is my first heifer, and she is an extremely calm Angus.

This year’s annual 4-H show and Sale is August 8th-12th at the Williams Lake stock yards (4665 Cattle Drive). Gizmo and I hope to see you there!

Angus Paul

Hi my name is Angus Paul. I am 13 years old and I am a Junior in the Big Lake 4H club. This is my first year in 4H. I am raising a market hog that will be sold at the Show and Sale, he is lot#13. My swine’s name is D.O.G, he is a Berkshire cross that is home bred from our farm Ridgeway Farms. D.O.G suits his name he wags his tail and tries to play tug a war with sticks. D.O.G and I will be showing on Sunday August 11 starting at 9am. I would also like to invite everyone to come down to the show and sale and meet D.O.G, we will be in the Big Lake stalls.

Chase Gentles

Hi my name is Chase Gentles I’m eight-years-old. This is my second year in Big Lake 4-H as a Cloverbud. I love going to 4-H. Our show and sale is August 8-12 and I sure hope to see you there.

Big Lake Cloverbuds

We are the Big Lake 4-H Club Cloverbuds; Chad Massey, Chase Gentles, Dace Holm, and Brynna Holm.

This year we learned about Swine, Clothing, Horse, Bicycle Safety, Goat, Dog, and Photography. Here we all are with our club Achievement Day judge Cindy Swan.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

My name is Anthony DiMarco, and this is my fifth year in 4-H and my first year as a senior member. My project this year is Photography, as it was last year.

My name is Maria DiMarco and this is my 12th years in 4-H. This year my pig’s name is Doctor Pepper – named for his bubbly personality!

My name is Sadie Massey and I am 10 years old. This is my second year in 4-H and my first year as a Junior.

My name is Taya Sepkowski and I am a senior member and Treasurer for the Big Lake 4-H Club. For my 4th year raising a market steer, I bought a steer from Joanne and Royce Cook.

My name is Zoe Kugelstadt and I am a junior member with the Big Lake 4-H club. This is my second year in 4-H and my first year as a junior. My project this year is Poultry. I have raised my Bantam Belgian D’Uccles chickens since they were one day old.

My name is Luke Gentles. I’m 12 years old. This is my second year in 4-H my project is swine and my lot #6. My swine is a Berkshire male named Coca Cola.

My name is Harley Gentles. I am 10 years old and this is my second year in 4-H and my first year in 4-H as a junior. My project is swine and my lot# is 5. My swine is a Berkshire male named Sprite.

My name is Georgia DiMarco and I am the Club Reporter and Vice President of the Big Lake 4-H Club. I am 16 years old, which makes me a senior member, and this year I am raising a pig. His name is Pepsi.

I’m Emily Swan and this is my eighth year in 4-H. I am a senior member in the Big Lake 4-H club. This year I have a steer named Gizmo and a heifer named Honey.

Hi my name is Angus Paul. I am 13 years old and I am a Junior in the Big Lake 4H Club. This is my first year in 4-H. I am raising a market hog named D.O.G.

Hi my name is Chase Gentles I’m eight-years-old. This is my second year in Big Lake 4-H as a Cloverbud.