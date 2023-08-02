BIG LAKE 4-H CLUB: 65th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale

The Big Lake 4-H Club. (Photo submitted) Abraham Meier. Angus Paul. Austin Darney. Cassie Darney. Mason Brown-John. Nathan Galliazzo. Owen Sim. Samantha Kowalski. Taya Sepkowski. Zoe Kugelstadt. Gabrielle Meier. Raven Shepherd.

The Big Lake 4-H Club has been in operation since 1975. We are a small multi-project club. Our 13 members this year took on projects in Beef, Swine, Sheep, Honeybee, Fibre Arts, Foods and Cloverbud.

Meetings are held at the Big Lake Community Hall on the first Thursday of every month and new members are always welcome.

We are very grateful for the support from our sponsor, the Big Lake Community Association, and also the Williams Lake Community Forest who provided us with a generous grant this year for new corrals.

If you would like more information about the Big Lake 4-H Club, please contact our ‘A’ Leader, Danielle Kugelstadt at 250-243-2232.

Mason Brown-John – Lot #4

My name is Mason Brown-John and I am a junior member of the Big Lake 4-H Club and have really enjoyed it. My project is Honeybee and I have four colonies. The bees are having a great year and I am hoping to harvest honey. I would like to thank the Central Cariboo Beekeepers Association and Ray LeBourdias for sharing their knowledge with me.

Austin Darney – Lot #1

My name is Austin Darney and this is my first year in the Big Lake 4-H Club. I am seven years old and I am a Cloverbud.

Cassie Darney – Lot #2

Hey folks! My name is Cassie Darney and I am a junior member of the Big Lake 4-H Club. This is my second year in 4-H and my second year with a Market Lamb project. This year I have two projects: a market lamb called Calico and Fibre Arts. My market lamb Calico is a Suffolk Dorset cross. Calico likes to pose for the camera and show off her spotty fleece. I would like to thank Heidi Meier of Kaleidoscope Farms for selling me my market lamb who loves to eat and eat and eat lots of grain and hay! Good thing my Dad grows lots of hay! Come by the stockyards and see me and Calico at Show and Sale on Aug. 7 in the Big Lake stalls. Don’t forget to sign up to bid like crazy and bring your appetite along for the ‘Buyer’s Dinner’ on this night.

Nathan Galliazzo – Lot #13

My name is Nathan Galliazzo and I am nine years old. This is my first year in 4-H. I am really enjoying being a Cloverbud and learning all about 4-H and the different projects I can do in the future. My family has a lot of animals and my favourite animal is our horse, Dakota. For my first project next year, I think I would like to do a Poultry project.

Samantha Kowalski – Lot #5

My name is Samantha Kowalski. I am 11 years old, lot number 5 and a third-year junior member of the Big Lake 4-H Club. This year I have held the title of vice president for our club. The projects I chose this year are Market Lamb, Ewe with Lambs, Foods, and Fiber Arts. I will be selling my market lamb; her name is Bubbles. Bubbles is a purebred Suffolk and my first homegrown market lamb. I am excited to see how she does in the ring. Show day is Friday, Aug. 4. Come see what we do! This year I will also be bringing my Fiber Arts project to do a demo with another club member as well as bringing my Ewe with Lambs project to show. Please come stop by my Big Lake 4-H Club stall at this year’s Show and Sale.

Zoe Kugelstadt – Lot #6

Hello! My name is Zoe Kugelstadt, I am a senior member, secretary and treasurer of the Big Lake 4-H Club. This year I am lot number 6. I will be selling a market lamb this year. Her name is Pippa and she is my first homegrown project. I am also showing a dry yearling ewe bred by Roma and Jim Tingle of Glenbirnham Farm. I would like to thank my buyer from 2022, Lauren Brothers Construction for their very generous support. Everyone is welcome to come on down to Show and Sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards to check out all of the amazing projects and hard work put in by me and my fellow 4-H members.

Abraham Meier – Lot #7

Hello, my name is Abraham, this is my fifth and, sadly, last year in 4-H. I am a proud member of the Big Lake 4-H Club. This year I have raised a market steer named Sheldon, and a mature cow and her calf, Harmony and Lincoln. This year, I would like to thank everyone in 4-H who has helped me get to where I am. I have learnt lots of lifelong skills. Thank you to all the buyers for your continuous support!

Gabrielle Meier – Lot #8

Hello, my name is Gabrielle Meier, this is my fifth and, sadly, last year in 4-H. I am a proud member and president of the Big Lake Club. This year, I have raised a market steer named Pablo, a cow/calf pair, Lily and Monster, a purebred limousine mature cow/calf pair, Honeydew and Lucky and a beautiful limousine heifer, Envious. I would like to thank everyone who has pushed me to become better and overcome large obstacles. Thank you to all the buyers for your continuous support! Hope to see y’all at this year’s Show and Sale and share with you many stories.

Angus Paul – Lot #9

Hi, my name is Angus Paul and I am 17 years old. I am a senior with the Big Lake 4-H Club. This is my fourth year in 4-H and my first year raising a steer. I am lot number 9. My steer is an Angus who was born and raised on our ranch, Ridgeway Farms, and his name is Nine. Nine is a pretty laid-back steer; he likes to sleep a lot. I would like to invite you all down to Show and Sale to meet Nine and me and watch us in our classes on Aug. 5.

Taya Sepkowski – Lot #10

Hey there! I am Taya Sepkowski. This pig, Suzy, is definitely one you will want to look at! Suzy is a Berkshire x Hereford from Ridgeway Farms who has a quirky personality but definitely some great hams on this animal! After many years in 4-H, a perfect feeding plan has been developed and definitely brought some beautiful cuts of meat! Come see Suzy this year in the Big Lake 4-H stall with lot number 10.

Raven Shepherd – Lot #11

My name is Raven Shepherd and I am 11 years old. This is my first year in 4-H. I am a junior member of the Big Lake 4-H Club and my lot number is 11. I’m the club’s reporter and my project is Foods. I am really enjoying learning different cooking techniques, trying new recipes and best of all, eating my creations. I will be bringing some of my baking to Show and Sale, which I hope will be sold at the auction. Please do stop by the Big Lake 4-H Club’s stall at this year’s 4-H Show and Sale. I am looking forward to meeting you!

Owen Sim – Lot #12

My name is Owen Sim and this is Hank! My first-ever 4-H project, and he has turned out better than ever. Hank is a Berkshire cross Hereford from Ridgeway Farms with a playful personality and he is definitely a great animal that you will want to buy. Come see Hank at the Big Lake 4-H stall in lot number 12 and see this great pig with your own eyes!

Williams Lake