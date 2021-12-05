Big Brother Jason Ouimet and his Little Brother Carson have been matched through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake community-based mentoring program for seven years. (Photo submitted)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake hosting survivor raffle

The lucky winner could take home $4,900 in gift cards from local businesses

For the second time this year, Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake is hosting a survivor raffle.

“It is a reverse-style raffle, which means the last person standing gets the biggest prize,” said BBBS executive director Angela Crump.

Comparing the raffle to a 50/50 draw, she said if they sell all the tickets, the first prize will be $4,900 worth of gift cards from local businesses.

All of the tickets are purchased online at www.bbswlake.com.

They are $20 each.

Crump said BBBS held a survival raffle in the spring and decided to do another one just in time for Christmas.

Proceeds from the raffle go toward the in-school and community mentoring programs run by BBBS.

The idea for the raffle came from the Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern BC in Prince George who did it first, Crump said, noting in Williams Lake they decided they wanted the gift certificates to support local businesses.

Tickets have to be purchased by Wednesday, Dec. 8, for the draw on Thursday, Dec. 9.

