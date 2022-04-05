Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Williams Lake fundraiser a striking success

The Incredible Hulk (aka Matthias Westwick) and Winnie the Pooh (aka Annaka Westwick) were part of the team Disney Gone Bad, who came out on Friday night to Bowl for Kids’ Sake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake bowled a win during their Bowl For Kids’ Sake event on April 1 and 2.

The organization had 30 teams participate in their two-night event, sponsored by Tolko, Dr. Allan Dickens and the Williams Lake Truckers Association.

“That was incredible,” said Angela Crump, their executive director.

The group raised over $22,000, with pledges still being counted, which well exceeded their fundraising goal of $19,000.

The annual fundraiser is the largest of the year for the organization, and has not taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“It’s so good to just host something and see people,” said Crump, who dressed as Winnie-the-Pooh in the event’s theme this year of Disney: Making Dreams Come True.

Crump said teams took the costumes to a “new level” this year, with the Cariboo Regional District winning for best costumes on their Friday night appearance.

The event was also supported by four volunteer master of ceremonies who each did a shift to keep the event lively and on-task. Lorne Doerkson, Jason Ryll, Sarah Jackman and Harry Jennings all took a turn on the mic for the event.

Red Tomato Pies donated pizza for each of the teams participating as well to feed the bowlers.

The money raised will go towards funding activities for the community and in-school mentorship programs and the toy boxes participants use at the schools.

Parking Lot Clothing Drive is also back on for the organization, which helps provide quality clothing and soft goods for families in need as well as fundraise for the group.

Every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. clothing and soft goods can be dropped off at the in-fields at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. High-quality clothing and soft goods are given to local families in need and the rest is sold to Value Village by the pound, which helps support programs.

