BGC Williams Lake street party cancelled due to renewed COVID-19 restrictions

The club is eyeing a fall or winter event if possible

BGC Williams Lake Club is postponing its planned street party scheduled for Aug. 25 due to provincial health orders issued Friday, Aug. 20 which limits the size of outdoor gatherings to 100 people.

Krista Harvey, BGC Williams Lake Club manager, says while they are disappointed to have to postpone, the club is already looking at future event.

“While are disappointed that we will not be able to host our long-awaited Street Party next week, we are working to see if we can have a fall or winter party, restrictions permitting,” she says.

BGC Williams Lake has organized the annual event for the past 19 years and 2020 was the first year it was not held.

“We cannot wait to be back with another fun, family event when we are permitted,” says Harvey.

