BGC Williams Lake street party cancelled due to renewed COVID-19 restrictions

A water fight between local youth and Williams Lake RCMP officers is always the highlight of the BGC Williams Lake Club’s annual Family Street Party and Open House, cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo submitted) A water fight between local youth and Williams Lake RCMP officers will be one of the featured free activities put on during the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s annual Family Street Party and Open House. (Photo submitted)

BGC Williams Lake Club is postponing its planned street party scheduled for Aug. 25 due to provincial health orders issued Friday, Aug. 20 which limits the size of outdoor gatherings to 100 people.

Krista Harvey, BGC Williams Lake Club manager, says while they are disappointed to have to postpone, the club is already looking at future event.

“While are disappointed that we will not be able to host our long-awaited Street Party next week, we are working to see if we can have a fall or winter party, restrictions permitting,” she says.

BGC Williams Lake has organized the annual event for the past 19 years and 2020 was the first year it was not held.

“We cannot wait to be back with another fun, family event when we are permitted,” says Harvey.

