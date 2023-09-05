bgc Williams Lake Street Party a festive affair

Paramedic Tara Cloutier lets off some steam at the bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party Wednesday evening, Aug. 30 where a water fight had everyone having fun. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party included games, food and water fight. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brycen George pets a snail at the Scout Island Nature Centre’s table at the bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brooke LeRoy works the popular face painting table at the bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party included games, food and water fight Wednesday evening, Aug. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Paisley Rogers, 6, enjoys some art after getting her face painted at the bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party Wednesday evening, Aug. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party included RC cars provided by CCCDC staff. Pictured are Heidi Hutchinson, from left, Willow Rekunyk, Sawyer Hutchinson, Lincoln Clarke, Alex Masun, Matthias Westwick, Charlie Ash Jr. and Jeff Bush. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party included games, food and water fight Wednesday evening, Aug. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party included games, food and water fight Wednesday evening, Aug. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party included games, food and water fight Wednesday evening, Aug. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) First responders such as RCMP, BC Ambulance and BC Sheriff Service connect with community at a water fight finale during the bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party included games, food and water fight Wednesday evening, Aug. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party included games, food and water fight Wednesday evening, Aug. 30. Pictured here is Const. Blake Simpson. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party included games, food and water fight Wednesday evening, Aug. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Siblings Willow Rekunyk, Sawyer Hutchinson and Lincoln Clarke play with RC cars at the bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party included games, food and water fight Wednesday evening, Aug. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cotton candy, bouncy castles and an epic water fighter were just part of the fun at the bgc Williams Lake Club’s 21st Annual Street Party.

Fourth Avenue South in Williams Lake was closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as the party was underway Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Club manager Krista Harvey said the street party is always a great way to build community with various first responders on hand to meet children. It’s also a fun way the club has wrapped up summer for the past 12 years, she said.

A donation bin was on site where donations could be made to bgc’s youth food bank which is low on many items including tooth brushes.

Harvey said bgc is open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, offering supports and services to 620 youth last year. Currently the club averages about 10 kids per night, who come to hang out at the club, have dinner and partake in activities.

Brooke LeRoy worked as a summer leader for the club and said she had a great experience.

“It’s been life changing, It’s been one of the best summers ever. I’ve met so may people,” LeRoy said, adding she enjoys watching the youth grow and achieve their goals.

Next up for the bgc is the annual haunted house. Anyone wishing to get involved can attend the next planning meeting Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at bgc.

Williams Lake