BGC Williams Lake Club excited for return of annual downtown Street Party

The popular event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, BGC Williams Lake Club is beyond thrilled to once again be hosting its annual Street Party in downtown Williams Lake later this summer.

Youth and families in the community are invited to attend the festivities, which will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the BGCWLC office located at 17 South 4th Ave., and at the FreshCo parking lot across the street.

The Street Party, which will mark the 19th annual for the BGCWLC, will feature water fights with members of the Williams Lake RCMP, Williams Lake Fire Department, B.C. Sheriffs Service and Conservation Officer Service, bouncy castles, a dunk tank with members of the WLFD, RC car racing with the Child Development Centre, a barbecue and more.

In addition, the Williams Lake First Nation will be on hand to host an opening ceremony for the first time in the event’s existence, while Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson has also been invited to participate.

BGCWLC manager Krista Harvey said currently about 20 people are working to make sure the event is as much fun as possible.

READ MORE: Boys and Girls Club rebrands to ‘BGC Williams Lake’ as part of national push for gender-inclusivity

Teaming up with BGC Williams Lake are the Hooligans, who will be helping out with the event and putting on a silent auction with proceeds going to the BGC Williams Lake Club.

The Hooligans, said member Renee Albinati, works quietly behind the scenes in the community with little fanfare to support children and their families in Williams Lake.

“We’ve been at the street party for the past five years and always love to support BGCWLC as much as we can,” Albinati said.

“And with everything that’s happened in the past year we decided it was time to get out and have some fun with the youth, so that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter