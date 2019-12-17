Bella Coola RCMP are hosting their sixth annual Christmas event at the detachment this Saturday.

Bella Coola RCMP to host Christmas event with Santa this Saturday

Have a hot chocolate and get your picture taken with Santa

The RCMP in Bella Coola are getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend by hosting an event with Santa at the local detachment.

Sgt. Richard Marshall of the Bella Coola RCMP invites children in the Bella Coola Valley to join RCMP officers for hot chocolate, treats and to have their picture taken with Santa.

The event gets underway Saturday, Dec. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is being held in partnership with the Central Coast Regional District, as gifts donated and collected at the Thorsen Creek Recycle will be distributed at the sixth annual event.

