Because We Are Girls will screen Dec. 6 at Hearth Restaurant

Film being shown to mark National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Sisters Salakshana, Jeeti and Kira Pooni with their mother, Narinder (left), in a family photo of them in Williams Lake, the B.C. town where they once lived. (submitted photo: NFB)

To mark National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women the film Because We Are Girls will be screened Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The film is about three sisters who faced sexual violence while growing up in Williams Lake. The sisters are the focus of the heart-wrenching film that documents the impacts the abuse from a cousin had on their lives over their many years in the lakecity.

It will be shown at the Hearth Restaurant and is sponsored by the Cariboo Friendship Society and Violence is Preventable Committee.

As the film is rated 14A, childcare is provided.

Filmed in Williams Lake and Surrey, Because We Are Girls premiered in Williams Lake at Paradise Cinemas in November 2019.

READ MORE: Sold out crowd for Because We Are Girls premiere in Williams Lake

The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women was designated after 14 young women at Polytechnique Montréal were murdered on Dec. 6, 1989.

Each year the day is about remembering those who have experienced gender-based violence and those who have died.

Women’s Contact Society executive director Irene Willsie said everyone is encouraged to wear purple ribbons on Dec. 6, but the society is moving its awareness campaign to April 2023 to remove it from the busy time of the Christmas season.



