Beaver Valley osprey gets second lease on life

Rehabilitated bird catches a ride home on Pacific Coastal Airlines

An osprey is getting a second lease on life thanks to the efforts of hikers as well as staff and volunteers at OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

The osprey just returned to the Cariboo this week on a free flight on Pacific Coastal Airlines after spending some time recuperating at the rehab centre in Delta.

A few months ago the osprey fell out of a tree in a rain storm, soaking wet and in front of a hiker in the Beaver Valley area.

The hikers picked up the bird and contacted OWL, who engaged their volunteer non-profit partners in the Cariboo — Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS).

SCARS volunteer Sue Burton picked the owl up from the airport Wednesday, and set out to release her back into the Beaver Valley area where she was found on Wednesday.

“I enjoy helping out critters, not just birds, anything that needs help,” Burton said of her volunteer work.

Burton has had a hand at rescuing everything from eagles and osprey to swallows and sparrows as well as turtles, deer and moose during her six years as an animal rescue volunteer.

“Just about everything, even marmots, which are one of my favourites. It doesn’t matter how small they are. Some people think just because something’s small, it’s not worth saving and that’s just not the case.”

She helps out OWL whenever they need assistance capturing, transporting and releasing injured or orphaned raptors and Pacific Coastal Airlines donates the flights.

OWL is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping raptors.

OWL is on call seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day for any raptor emergencies and houses over 46 non-releasable raptors as permanent residents at its Lower Mainland facility, some of which assist with fostering orphans and some go out to schools and events as ambassadors to help educate the public.

Previous story
Williams Lake pair to immerse themselves in challenges facing Fraser River

Just Posted

Beaver Valley osprey gets second lease on life

Rehabilitated bird catches a ride home on Pacific Coastal Airlines

Williams Lake pair to immerse themselves in challenges facing Fraser River

Lisa Bland and Oliver Berger take part in 2018 Sustainable Living Leadership Program

Motorists revved up about cheap gas prices in Williams Lake

Fuel stations offer some of the lowest prices in the province

Highway 97 reopened to single lane traffic after mudslide

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

Wildfire service provides comprehensive update Aug. 4 for Cariboo Fire Centre

Eleven new wildfires were discovered in the Cariboo Fire Centre Friday.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

The Prime Minister will march in the city’s Pride Parade

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Most Read

  • Beaver Valley osprey gets second lease on life

    Rehabilitated bird catches a ride home on Pacific Coastal Airlines