Beaver Valley Feeds to donate 2 days of store profits to help Ukraine

The owners of Beaver Valley Feeds in Williams Lake are donating all the profits from their store sales Friday and Saturday (March 4 and 5) to help the people of the Ukraine.

The country of Ukraine and its people hold a special place in Audrey Waterhouse’s heart as she toured the country and Russia as a member of a high school band when she was a teen.

“To see those people are now suffering and they didn’t want the Russians to come in and how it’s going to change their lives forever, it’s just something that I believe that, [for] humanity, we should be reaching out and helping.”

The Waterhouse family operated their store during the trying times of the 2017 wildfires and understand the efforts provided by the Canadian Red Cross. Audrey said this is their opportunity to give back to those in need now.

The agriculture feed and garden store is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and are located at 1050 South MacKenzie Avenue.

