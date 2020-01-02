Beautiful vistas for Tatlayoko Lake Polar Bear 2020 swim Jan. 1

Several residents took part in the annual Tatlayoko Lake Polar Bear swim Jan. 1. Roma Shaughnessy photos
Crossing ice to get to the open water.
The water was frozen at the lagoon, making it perfect for ice skating.
Gathering to take the plunge.
People of all ages took part in the Tatlayoko Lake Polar Bear swim.
It was a windy day Jan. 1 for the Polar Bear swim.
Swimmers towelled off at the north beach of Tatlayoko Lake.
Tatlayoko Lake.
There was a nice, warm fire on the beach to warm everyone up during the Tatlayoko Lake Polar Bear swim.

Where else can you choose to go ice skating or swimming outdoors, or both, at the same time except the remote Tatlayoko Valley?

Residents and friends of the area embraced 2020 in traditional fashion with the annual Tatlayoko Lake Polar Bear Swim Jan. 1.

Roma Shaughnessy said the year started off with a splash and “a few screams” at the annual event, which kicked off at 11 a.m. The temperature was unusally warm at 7C but winds gusting to 30 kilometres per hour “put quite a bite in the air,” she added.

