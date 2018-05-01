Beach days

Warm, sunny days brings families out to enjoy the weather

Tanya Isnardy Martel enjoys the beach weather with her son Bo at the beach at Scout Island Monday. The family is awaiting the birth of their second child this month. Angie Mindus photo Little Bo Martel and his mom Tanya enjoy the beach weather at Scout Island Monday. The family is awaiting the birth of their second child this month. Angie Mindus photo

Bo Martel and his mom Tanya weren’t the only ones enjoying the nice weather Monday to kick off the week.

Scout Island was busy with many people out for a picnic lunch or a stroll as sunny skies dominated the day yesterday.

Today’s weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies again and a daytime high of 13C.

Wednesday is expected to be rainy while Thursday and Friday will see mainly sunny skies and a chance of rain.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunshine and daytime highs into the mid 20Cs for the weekend.

Warm weather in recent days caused flooding in parts of the South and Central Interior.

For an up-to-date look at the B.C. River Forecast Centre’s flood warning and advisories, click here.