BC Cowboy Hall of Fame: Allison Everett (White) honoured as Builder of Western Culture

Four Cariboo Chilcotin ranching and rodeo cornerstones will be enshrined in this year’s 2020 class of the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame. The 2020 inductees were announced recently by the BC Cowboy Heritage Society and include:

• Frank Armes (Ranching Pioneer)

• Allison Everett (Builder of Western Culture)

• Chilancoh Ranch and the Bayliff family (Century Ranch and Ranching Pioneer)

• Paul ‘Buck’ Mammel (Working Cowboy and Ranching Pioneer)

Everett and Armes were scheduled to be inducted Friday, March 20 at the Kamloops Cowboy Festival, while the Chilancoh Ranch and the Bayliff family, along with Paul ‘Buck’ Mammel, were slated to be inducted on April 19 at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, both the Kamloops Cowboy Festival and the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo were forced to cancel for 2020.

Nominations for acceptance into the hall of fame go to the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin in Williams Lake, which is home to the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees memorabilia at its location at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

New last year and awarded to longtime rodeo supporter Willie Crosina of Williams Lake, Everett is just the second inductee announced into the ‘Builder of Western Culture’ category.

Allison Everett (White) – Builder of Western Culture

2020 BC Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee

Allison Everett (White) likely learned to ride horses before she could even walk.

Her parents Doug (2011 BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee) and Dianne White, had a family that focused on horses, so Allison and sister Kirsty grew up with it in their blood.

Since a young girl Allison had a calm handle on a horse, a quiet nature, natural abilities and skill that drove her for a lifetime of success with horses.

In fact Allison, at three or four years old, showed a young horse at the PNE. She grew up in Maple Ridge riding both English and Western, and began showing horses.

Her family moved to 150 Mile House in 1974 where they raised roping stock, trained horses and held various functions throughout the year at both their indoor and outdoor arenas. The two girls started roping and barrel racing.

With the loss of their mother when Allison was 14, the girls had to travel the rodeo circuit and train their own horses while their dad looked after the ranch.

After high school Allison attended Central Rocky Mountain Region College Rodeo, in Casper Wyoming where she was successful in both her education and rodeo. Now a teacher (librarian) back in Williams Lake, Allison continues to rodeo, train horses, raise roping stock, put on clinics and give lessons.

She offers her arena to anyone wanting to learn. Allison is, or has been a volunteer and/or director for numerous local organizations such as the BC Rodeo Association, Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club, BC Little Britches Association, Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association, and the Williams Lake Stampede Queens Committee to name a few.

Allison has won an estimated 56 saddles, a pick-up truck, and numerous buckles and trophies. She still competes in team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, or hazing in the steer wrestling event. She has also instilled the love for horses and rodeo in her son Brock, who she taught to ride, rope and has helped him to be successful in rodeo.

Allison is an inspiration to others and is continually giving back to the sport of rodeo.

History provided by the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin

