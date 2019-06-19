BC Angel Dresses calls on Williams Lake seamstresses this Saturday

Bring your sewing machines and able hands to the Elks Hall Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Williams Lake seamstresses and seamsters of all stripes are being called upon to assist the B.C. Angel Dresses.

On Saturday, June 22 at the Elks Hall meeting room from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. people are invited to a sewing event in support of B.C. Angel Dresses. For six hours the community will work together to turn donated wedding dresses into angel dresses.

Angel dresses and angel gowns are garments made for families who have lost a baby for the purpose of burial services. This service, while sombre, often helps families through the grieving process by giving them one less thing to think of during an unthinkable time.

For this event, all are welcome to attend regardless of sewing skill, as there are other steps in the process those not handy with needle and thread can assist with. Organizers encourage people to bring their own equipment to help the work flow smoothly.

To RSVP for the event contact Bobby-Jo Kowalski at 250-243-0023. Fundraising items will be available for purchase at the event with all encouraged to bring their own lunch.