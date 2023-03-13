BBBS of Williams Lake Bowl for Kids Sake ready to roll

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake is gearing up for its popular fundraiser Bowl for Kids Sake.

The theme for this year’s event, taking place March 31 and April 1, is Animals on the Loose.

BBBS executive director Angela Crump said organizers are hoping the theme makes it easy for people.

“If you don’t have a costume, just grab a pair of ears. It can be any animal you choose, but the wilder the better.”

Crump said this will be the 15th Bowl for Kids Sake organized by Susan Erlandson, BBBS executive assistant who is retiring in June.

“Susan has been an incredible advocate for our agency,” Crump said.

“For 15 years she has done all our fundraising, bookkeeping, clerical, admin work, answering the phones – been basically the face of the agency for us. When all our kiddos and our families walk in, she’s the first person they see. When you think Big Brothers, you just think of Susan. She has just been incredible.”

Anyone wanting to sign up for Bowl For Kids Sake is asked to call 250-398-8391 or email erlandsonbbbs@aol.com.

All of the regular programming at BBBS is up and running, both in the schools and in the community, which Crump said has been great to see.

“COVID was really tough on us. We match people to have a mentor, and in-person supports, so virtual was not that fun.”

There are presently 13 community-based matches of children with adult mentors and 30 matches in elementary schools where children are matched with teen mentors.

“It’s an incredible program, Crump said. “It benefits the teens as well – they get hours toward their graduation when they mentor with us.”



