Barkerville Historic Town and Park ends programming for season due to COVID-19

Cases have been detected in the nearby community of Wells, prompting the closure

While interpretive programming inside Barkerville Historic Town and Park will be shut down due to COVID-19, the park will be open for visitors to go on self-guided tours. (Barkerville submitted photo - Darren Hull)

Barkerville Historic Town and Park is closing its interpretive planning a week early due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

As of Sept. 13, the living history, restaurants and shopping will no longer be open in the park. The reception centre will also be closed to the public, but the front gates will be open for anyone who wants to do a self-guided tour of the exhibits.

The nearby community of Wells has had several cases of COVID-19 and district staff are self-isolating.

READ MORE: District of Wells using card system after COVID cases detected

Barkerville CEO Kate Cox said it was the safest measure for staff, merchants and the public.

“We have called all of the people who have lodgings booked with us to let them know and, so far, have received positive responses from guests who have thanked us for keeping them safe,” she said in a news release. “Some of them will still be coming to enjoy socially distanced outdoor adventures.”

There will be no charge for entering the town and park. An opening date for Barkerville’s winter season has not been set, but will be shared on the park’s website, www.barkerville.ca.

READ MORE: 3 contract workers test positive for COVID-19 at Wells mine

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

wells