Barkerville Gold Mine donates $50,000 to historic road restoration

Funds will go toward 15-kilometre stretch of the road between Stanley and Barkerville

Restoration of the historic Cariboo Waggon Road received a $50,000 boost last week, thanks to Barkerville Gold Mines.

The grant was made to the Friends of Barkerville Cariboo Goldfields Society (FOB) to fund work on a 15-kilometre stretch of the road between Stanley and Barkerville, which runs through the Cariboo Mountains.

“We are excited and appreciative for the generous donation of funds from Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.,” FOB vice-president Grant Johannesen said in a release. “We are fortunate and pleased to be able to work in partnership on the Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project with the New Pathways to Gold Society and other project partners.”

The grant money will be used to clear and improve the stretch of road; amenities such as picnic tables and toilets are also being explored.

This latest project part of the larger Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project which aims to refurbish accessible sections of the historic route along its 650-kilometre length from Yale to Barkerville. Most recently, $100,000 in funding was provided by the provincial government’s Targeted Regional Tourism Development Initiative to commence work on sections of the road between Clinton and Lac La Hache.

“This is a perfect example of how communities, heritage groups, corporations, government and others can work together to create heritage tourism assets that will create jobs as well as providing visitors with unforgettable experiences,” CWRR project leader Richard Wright said.



