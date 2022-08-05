Bright orange banners hung in downtown Williams Lake remind residents and visitors of Orange Shirt Day, coming up Sept. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bright orange banners hung in downtown Williams Lake remind residents and visitors of Orange Shirt Day, coming up Sept. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Banners in downtown Williams Lake displayed to honour Orange Shirt Day, reconciliation

The banners will be hung annually from July 31 to Oct. 7

Vibrant orange banners now greet travellers into Williams Lake’s downtown core.

The City of Williams Lake worked with the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council to display the beautiful banners in recognition and support of Indigenous reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day (Sept. 30).

Orange Shirt Day, also now known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30, was founded after Phyllis Webstad shared her heartbreaking experience at residential school as a child during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings in Williams Lake in May, 2013.

Survivors say fall is a particularly difficult time for Indigenous communities, as most of the children were taken away to schools such St. Joseph’s Mission in September.

The banners will be hung annually from July 31 to Oct. 7 along Oliver Street between the Y intersection and Mart Street, and on First Avenue and Oliver Street.

Williams Lake

