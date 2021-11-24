Banff Film Festival Tour screens in Williams Lake on Dec. 1

A Hole New Ski Experience is one the films being shown at the Banff Film Festival Tour

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be stopping in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Hosted by the city of Williams Lake and staff at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, the event will be held in the Gibraltar Room beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Williams Lake is one of roughly 550 communities in more than 40 countries on the festival’s tour.

“Travelling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues and bringing audiences up close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports, the 2021/22 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world,” noted a news release from the city of Williams Lake.

This year the Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort, Caribou Ski Source for Sports, Cycle Logic, Fox Mountain Brewing Co. and Sport Chek, have donated draw prizes to be awarded during the show’s intermission.

Tickets are on sale at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex front desk and are $20 each.

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions for capacity inside the Gibraltar Room 200 tickets will be available.

Proof of vaccination will be required at the door prior to entry.

New this year, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Arena concession will be open prior to and during the screening offering food and snacks, while refreshments will be available from Fox Mountain Brewing Co. for adults in attendance.


Williams Lake

