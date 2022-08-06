Backwoods Try-Athlon at Gavin Lake set for Sept. 10

Those looking to enjoy some scenery at Gavin Lake, or perhaps to test their resolve, should take note of the upcoming Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake’s (BBBSWL) Third Annual Backwoods Try-athlon.

Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, BBBSWL invites everyone to ‘exit the beaten path’ at the Gavin Lake Forest Education Centre for a five-kilometre paddle, an 11-kilometre bike ride and a seven-kilometre run.

The Backwoods Try-Athlon gets underway at 11 a.m. for participants (10 a.m. sign in), with a barbecue running from 12 to 4 p.m., plus entertainment for family and friends looking to enjoy a day at the lake while cheering on ‘try’-athletes.

“Last year we actually had to turn people away who wanted to participate due to COVID, so this year we’re going to try to make it bigger than ever,” said BBBSWL executive assistant Susan Erlandson.

The cost is $50 to register, and participants must raise at least $75 in pledges, which all goes towards supporting BBBSWL’s in-school and community-based mentoring programs in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. Check out our Facebook page or website at www.bbswlake.com to register.

“It really is a lot of fun,” Erlandson said of the event’s format, noting there is no pressure and participants can choose to take part in either all three, two or one leg of the event, depending on their own comfort level. Children 10 and up are allowed to participate — and they can do this with their moms, dads and brothers and sisters.

