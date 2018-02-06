These homeless kittens and a dozen others were rescued from an evacuated area near Quesnel and brought to TinyKittens headquarters in Langley on Aug. 1 where they are being cared for and will eventually find homes. SUBMITTED PHOTO

B.C. SPCA encouraging animal lovers to host a National Cupcake Day Party

Feb. 26 is National Cupcake Day, and there will be fundraisers on and around that day

Lindsay Chung

Observer Reporter

The BC SPCA has come up with a sweet way to help animals.

By throwing a National Cupcake Day Party in February, animal lovers can improve the lives of abused, abandoned and neglected animals in the community.

National Cupcake Day is cross-country event presented by the BC SPCA, the Ontario SPCA and participating humane societies, and people can participate by baking cupcakes and giving them away in exchange for a donation to the SPCA.

This year, Cupcake Day falls on Feb. 26, and animal lovers and bakers are encouraged to fundraise throughout February.

Last year, Canadians raised more than $600,000 through their baking and fundraising efforts, according to the BC SPCA. Since the campaign’s inception in 2013, $2.45 million has been raised, with proceeds going to participating SPCAs and humane societies across the country.

The BC SPCA uses the funds to find homes for surrendered, rescued, neglected or abused animals, and provide emergency care to injured animals.

Quesnel SPCA manager Colby O’Flynn says they have raised about $500 through National Cupcake Day in the past, which has generally been generated by local schools.

This year, she adds, the Quesnel branch is really hoping to make National Cupcake Day an even bigger event and is working to raise even more money.

The Quesnel SPCA is still confirming the details, but is planning a National Cupcake Day Party for Feb. 26.

O’Flynn says there is also lots of interest in the community in holding cupcake parties in various locations.

Watch for more information about these events in a future issue of the Observer.

To get involved in National Cupcake Day, register online at nationalcupcakeday.ca.

Everyone who registers and makes a self-donation of $25 or more will be sent a host kit, which includes a fundraising guide, cupcake selfie frame, mini tote bag and more.

The host kit materials are also available for download on the website.

Once registered, people can customize their Personal Fundraising Centre online and ask their friends, family and colleagues to support your fundraising efforts.

People can plan your National Cupcake Day Party for home, work, school or any place they think people would enjoy gathering and eating cupcakes, and their party can be held on Feb. 26 or any day in February.

For more information, visit nationalcupcakeday.ca.

Cheesecake and You a delectable afternoon

