Six-year-old Joseph Salverda gets his first flu shot at a child health clinic in Saanich last November. (Black Press file photo)

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

The province is rolling out a new immunization registry to require parents and guardians to submit a child’s vaccination records if they attend public school.

READ MORE: B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in ‘catch-up’ immunization program

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation that took effect this summer.

“This mandatory reporting of the immunization status of students will ensure the public health system is prepared in the event of an outbreak,” Dix said.

“Furthermore, with the up-to-date records, public health can reach out to families with children behind on their immunizations and provide an opportunity to catch them up, as well as discuss any concerns with parents.”

Most parents have already submitted necessary paperwork to their local health unit, Dix said.

The registry is the latest in a number of moves made by the Health Ministry since January, following a measles outbreak at a small group of elementary schools in Vancouver.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of measles this year, from 100 Mile House to Greater Victoria.

READ MORE: Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

In April, the province rolled out a “catch-up” immunization program. So far, 95 per cent of 566,000 students have received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

In August, public health officials will review school enrolment records and match them against immunization records for children in kindergarten to Grade 12.

Dix said the goal for the first year will be to help parents get their children up to date on immunizations by the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Immunization is not mandatory in Canada. Ontario and New Brunswick are the only other provinces that require proof of immunization for children to attend school. Parents can seek an exemption on religious or conscientious grounds.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Are your kids spending too much time on social media?

Just Posted

Cowboys, cowgirls earn precious points as BCRA season nears completion

The final opportunity to accumulate points will be this weekend, Aug. 23-24, in Smithers

Cow Moose Sign founder wants LEH for antlerless moose hunt in B.C. stopped

“Shooting a cow moose — it’s just not the right thing to do, especially in this region”

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

Three generations of Seiberts to race together Saturday at Thunder Mountain

Karl Seibert, his son, Trevor Seibert, and his grandson, Ryley Seibert, are all set to race

Maria DiMarco reaches for the stars

Former LCSS principal Gregg Gaylord awarded the Governor General’s Academic Medal to DiMarco

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Cross-examination begins for B.C. dad accused of killing young daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

Most Read