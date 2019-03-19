AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka file photo Brothers George and Alex Atamanenko will be describing their recent trip to discover their roots in the Ukraine.

Atamanenko brothers explore their roots at travel and dessert night series

The general public is cordially invited to the next installment

Barry Sale

Special to the Tribune

A tale of two brothers discovering their roots in Ukraine and Belarus is this month’s travelogue.

The general public is cordially invited to the next installment in the popular travel and dessert night series. This time, brothers George and Alex Atamanenko will be describing their recent journey to find out more about their roots.

They made a fascinating trip back to Ukraine to see where their father was born and to meet their extended family. This adventure took them into a very historic region through large cities and into small villages where they experienced a totally different culture and way of life.

READ MORE: Greenland and Nunavit to be featured at Travel and Dessert Night

Please join us on Wednesday, March 20 at St. Andrew’s United Church Hall (downstairs) for this interesting and memorable travelogue. Admission is by donation- whatever you can afford.

Desserts and coffee are served at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. Take a couple of hours to visit some places that time has forgotten. Come out and bring a friend, you’ll enjoy an evening of discovery together.

