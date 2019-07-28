ArtsWells Festival begins Friday, August 2 in Wells

Last year’s ArtsWells Festival Opening Parade had a Carnival theme. This year’s parade, which will take place Aug. 2, will be a Rainbow Parade celebrating diversity and inclusion. Photo courtesy of Mary Matheson

If you haven’t already, be sure to grab some tickets now for one of the Cariboo’s biggest music festivals.

Back for its sixteenth year in the town of Wells, this “festival of all things art” is on from August 2 to 5. Hundreds of artists will be showcased in this historic gold rush town across a wide range of mediums from performance arts to musical venues, street art to parades all filling the streets well into the night.

All in all, ArtsWells is a festival that promotes community and artistic connection that welcomes the whole Cariboo to Wells. Weekend passes start at $160 with tickets for individual days available at www.artswells.com.

Children under the age of 12 get in for free.



