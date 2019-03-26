Art Walk 2019 adjudicated applications open until March 30

Photo submitted Downtown Williams Lake is currently accepting artist registrations for the Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale 2019 in two streams: adjudicated and normal. Adjudicated artists will get their art work evaluated and judged by professionals who will provide feedback to the artists. The collected works will then be displayed together in a location that has yet to be selected. Interested parties have until March 30 to submit their applications for this new category.

Applications are closing soon for the adjudicated stream of the Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale 2019 at Downtown Williams Lake.

A staple of Downtown Williams Lake programming for years, Art Walk partners local artists with local businesses providing the former with exposure and possible art sales and the latter with exposure and a touch of colour. This year, however, there will be some changes made to this lakecity tradition.

Stefanie Hendrickson, the executive director of Downtown Williams Lake, sat down with the Tribune and outlined some of the most important changes and exciting new opportunities they are offering this year. Hendrickson said, however, it will be the same community, family-friendly event that turns Williams Lake’s downtown core businesses into mini art galleries.

Call for artist registration closes on April 15 for $50. However, Hendrickson said that for a few weeks after this date they will still accept registrations should any artists wish to make them. They’ll need to know the number of participating artists before the summer months, but in the meantime, she encourages any interested artists to contact them for more details and if any spots are still available.

“It’s always a great way to promote the arts in the community and it’s also a great way to showcase our downtown a little bit,” Hendrickson said. “It’s really a great opportunity for artists to get out there. We give them the opportunity to sell as much artwork as they want.”

Hendrickson is hoping to have close to 40 businesses and paired artists this year, as she feels it’s a good number for people to explore in their own time from Aug. 17 to Sept. 7.

One of the most interesting changes coming to Art Walk 2019, however, is the introduction of an adjudicated stream for submissions, due March 30. Rather than just have their work displayed in businesses across town, adjudicated artists, for an extra $20, will get a professional critique their work and provide feedback to the artist. Hendrickson said this option is great for artists looking to make their art a career and can be used on a resume.

This adjudicated art will be displayed in a larger gallery space, which Hendrickson said is yet to be selected. Painting, drawing, felting, quilting, sculpting, jewellery and glass working are all options for Art Walk 2019 and the adjudicated stream.

Another change this year, which will sadden some, is that Willie Dye, better known to this event as Arty the Art Walker, will not be returning for Art Walk 2019. Hendrickson said his contract expired last year and that Downtown Williams Lake made a “very difficult decision” not to renew his contract. With the financial resources gained from this decision, they have since hired a year-round events co-ordinator who helps out with all their programs and events, rather than just one.

“It’s really open to anyone, even if this is their first show. It’s really kind of a gentle way to break into doing an (artistic) showcase,” Hendrickson said. “We do encourage artists to get their applications in as soon as possible because we only accept so many.”



