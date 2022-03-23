Art show in Williams Lake gallery a bright spark, highlighting joy and opportunity in aging

A new show debuted at the Station House Gallery on Thursday, March 17, with a return to regular openings, including snacks, wine, and some smiling, mask-free faces.
The show might not be what a person imagines to see when going to an art show about aging.
It is a vibrant and joyful display and included pieces contemplating time, friendship and outdoor pursuits. The descriptions accompanying each piece are often in depth, and many offer the wisdom of experience.
The show also includes a collection of recorded oral stories, but was not yet being played for the opening to allow for social interaction.
Artists whose visual pieces are in the show also recorded a narrative of their experiences around aging.
The stories “aim to present a positive and uplifting view of aging, providing a hopeful picture of the positive opportunities and prospects possible in this life stage,” says the show’s written description.
As we continue to live longer in our society, the artists want to highlight the interdependence of humans and bring hope to younger generations.
“We hope to change society’s attitude towards aging, including adjustments in how we see the changes in our own bodies, how we care for older people, and how we can change the concept of aging from one of decline and disease to one of challenges, opportunities and joys,” the description continues.
“It was fun to hang,” said Station House Gallery society director Marilyn Dickson, because of the sheer number of pieces in the show. The walls of the gallery are full, and the bright colours immediately engage patrons as they enter the space.
The travelling show is titled: Aging, Art and the Modern Elder and was facilitated by Cheryl Turner of the North Okanagan Federation of Canadian artists.
Sixteen artists over the age of 55 contributed to the show.
“A lot of us here tonight are seniors so we can really relate,” said Dickson, as she introduced the show at the opening.
The show can be viewed and heard during regular gallery hours, Monday to Friday 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Entry is free and the show will be up until April 23.
