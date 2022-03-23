Art show in Williams Lake gallery a bright spark, highlighting joy and opportunity in aging

Three of the pieces up at the Station House Gallery for the show Aging, Art and the Modern Elder (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Two pieces inspired by Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam contemplating aging. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A painting depicting a camping adventure and pleasant moments with the artist’s dog is one of the art pieces up at the current Station House Gallery show. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) One of the North Okanagan artists in the Station House Gallery Show depicted two of her fellow artists and mentors, one in her seventies and one in her nineties. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Icebergs and childlike joy are depicted in these two pieces by North Okanagan artists as part of a current show at the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake. The show runs until April 23. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Two abstract pieces, one of which depicts phases of our lives, the other which features a stylized timepiece, with the focus being in the present. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Two paintings featuring active and adventurous images of aging, in the show Age, Art and the Modern Elder on display at the Station House Gallery until April 23. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Two of the vibrant paintings included in the travelling art show by the North Okanagan Federation of Canadian artists currently in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bright, cheerful colours are prominent in the group show up at the Station House Gallery. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A new show debuted at the Station House Gallery on Thursday, March 17, with a return to regular openings, including snacks, wine, and some smiling, mask-free faces.

The show might not be what a person imagines to see when going to an art show about aging.

It is a vibrant and joyful display and included pieces contemplating time, friendship and outdoor pursuits. The descriptions accompanying each piece are often in depth, and many offer the wisdom of experience.

The show also includes a collection of recorded oral stories, but was not yet being played for the opening to allow for social interaction.

Artists whose visual pieces are in the show also recorded a narrative of their experiences around aging.

The stories “aim to present a positive and uplifting view of aging, providing a hopeful picture of the positive opportunities and prospects possible in this life stage,” says the show’s written description.

As we continue to live longer in our society, the artists want to highlight the interdependence of humans and bring hope to younger generations.

“We hope to change society’s attitude towards aging, including adjustments in how we see the changes in our own bodies, how we care for older people, and how we can change the concept of aging from one of decline and disease to one of challenges, opportunities and joys,” the description continues.

“It was fun to hang,” said Station House Gallery society director Marilyn Dickson, because of the sheer number of pieces in the show. The walls of the gallery are full, and the bright colours immediately engage patrons as they enter the space.

The travelling show is titled: Aging, Art and the Modern Elder and was facilitated by Cheryl Turner of the North Okanagan Federation of Canadian artists.

Sixteen artists over the age of 55 contributed to the show.

“A lot of us here tonight are seniors so we can really relate,” said Dickson, as she introduced the show at the opening.

The show can be viewed and heard during regular gallery hours, Monday to Friday 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Entry is free and the show will be up until April 23.

