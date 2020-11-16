The outdoor arena at Alex Fraser Park will be named in Gus Cameron’s memory. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The outdoor arena at Alex Fraser Park will be named in Gus Cameron’s memory. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Arena at Alex Fraser Park to be named in honour of ‘the face of rodeo in Quesnel’

The grandstands will be known as the Gus Cameron arena, says Quesnel Rodeo Club president Ray Jasper

When cowboys and cowgirls enter into the rodeo stadium inside Alex Fraser Park next summer, they’ll be honouring a Quesnel rodeo legend.

The Quesnel Rodeo Club has been given the go-ahead to name the outdoor arena in honour of Gus Cameron. Cameron died Aug. 29, 2020.

Cameron and his wife Nita were instrumental in bringing and sustaining rodeo to the area. The couple has been involved in the local event since the 1960s, even helping to move the event from Bouchie Lake to Quesnel.

“[I] was really honoured that they would think to do that for Gus,” Nita said. “That was his life; rodeo and the rodeo club was his life — our life.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s been our life’: Quesnel couple celebrated for rodeo contributions

Gus served as president of the Quesnel Rodeo Club six times.

The current president of the rodeo club, Ray Jasper, called Gus “the face of rodeo in Quesnel.”

“He led the efforts to build [Alex Fraser Park] to what you see today,” Jasper said. “His fingerprints … are over everything that’s there.”

Gus also served as president of the B.C. Rodeo Association.

Jasper said the club wanted to name the arena to keep Gus’s memory alive and educate newer community members on who Gus Cameron was.

“It’s important that history doesn’t get lost as time marches on,” Jasper said. “I think it’s important that his contribution to this community is recognized in that way.”

The Rodeo Club gained permission to christen the arena at the Nov. 10 North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee meeting, and the club is now planning what the signage around the arena will look like.

“We have some ideas on what we want to do, and we just have to finalize which one of those ideas we have to do,” Jasper said. “I can’t really tell you [the plans yet], but whatever we do will be befitting the man that he was. It will be something we can all be proud of at the end.”

A global pandemic doesn’t make things easier. Jasper wasn’t sure what form the Quesnel rodeo will take in 2021, or if there will even be a Quesnel rodeo – but when rodeo eventually returns to Quesnel, it will be in honour of the man who helped make it possible.

“Everybody knows that he was a very devoted, honest and caring person,” Nita said. “I’m really happy that the club thought to do that.”

PHOTOS: High School Rodeo takes centre stage in Quesnel

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rodeo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’m so very, very thankful’; Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff find lost wedding ring
Next story
Williams Lake First Nation marks 2020 Remembrance Day awaiting cenotaph arrival

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Chilcotin, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Chilcotin region under a snowfall warning Monday night, Nov. 16

Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

Williams Lake First Nation Coun. Rick Gilbert speaks at a Remembrance Day service held at Sugar Cane on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Williams Lake First Nation Facebook photo)
Williams Lake First Nation marks 2020 Remembrance Day awaiting cenotaph arrival

Covid, weather delays installation of cenotaph at Sugar Cane

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a vehicle theft from Sunday, Nov. 15 at Dog 'n' Suds on Broadway Avenue South. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RCMP investigating after vehicle stolen from Dog ‘n’ Suds parking lot

The vehicle is a grey, 2003 GMC Envoy

(Photo submitted)
Members of Williams Lake Fire Department knock down blaze at West Fraser mill

Firefighters were called out at 2:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
South Cariboo home invasion suspect arrested in Williams Lake

Attackers, victim known to each other

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

Most Read