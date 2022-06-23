Annual Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon Ride on their way to 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede

And they’re off!
The annual Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon Ride headed out Thursday, June 23, 2022 destined for the Williams Lake Stampede.
Roy and Gwen Mulvahill are back to be the wagon team leaders again this year.
A favourite event at Stampede time, participants of the wagon ride got a sendoff from Nemiah Valley Lodge in Nemiah Valley after a community breakfast and then headed down to 45 km.
Their schedule is as follows:
June 23 Nemiah Lodge – 45 km
June 24 45 km -18 km gravel pit
June 25-26 18 km gravel pit – Big Creek hall
June 27 Big Creek Hall – Sugarcane Jacks
June 28 Sugarcane Jacks – Farwell Canyon
June 29 Farewell Canyon – McIntyre Lake Campsite
June 30 McIntyre Lake – Williams Lake Stampede Grounds
After one week on the trail the group will arrive in town Thursday, June 30, 2022 just in time for the Williams Lake Stampede where they will be part of the grand entry. The group also participates in the annual Stampede Parade Saturday morning.
Xeni Gwet’in First Nation Chief Jimmy Lulua started the Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon Trip as a way to reconnect the community’s youth with horses and also revive a tradition of Indigenous people making their way to town for the Stampede many years ago.
Lulua’s vision is for his people to be healthy and physically active with a strong economy built upon by the historic Supreme Court William Rights and Title decision.
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
ChilcotinFirst NationsTsilhqot’in