Annual Parade of Choirs raises thousands for Hough Memorial Cancer Society

Hough Memorial Cancer Society president Mary Telfer said she was absolutely blown away by the generosity and support from the community at this past Sunday’s 13th Annual Parade of Choirs.
Featuring the Cariboo Men’s Choir, Sacred Heart Catholic School choir Voices from the Heart, Quintet Plus, Lake City Secondary School student Cheiro Guichon and 100 Mile House choir Eclectica at the Cariboo Bethel Church, Telfer announced to the crowd a record-setting fundraising total: $4,010.45.
The Hough Memorial Cancer Society, since 1972, has been raising funds locally to purchase cancer detection equipment for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Currently, the organization is fundraising to purchase a endoscope.
“The endoscope will cost about $30,000, but we were able to raise a large amount of that today,” Telfer said. “Everyone has been fantastic. The choirs, they do a lot of work for us to help raise all this money, and it’s nice to see such a variety on stage.”
Telfer said this was the first year the Hough Memorial Cancer Society was able to raise more than $4,000.
Since 2008, the Hough Memorial Cancer Society has raised over $30,000 from the Parade of Choirs alone.
Sunday’s concert, meanwhile, saw the audience at the Cariboo Bethel Church singing along where they could, and applauding all of the performers as they each took to the stage for their own, unique series of song selections.
New to this year’s Parade of Choirs was Sacred Heart’s Voices from the Heart, who performed Alouette alongside the Cariboo Men’s Choir, and then Jewel’s Hands with director Vanessa Fer.
Also performing a pair of solo numbers was Lake City secondary’s Cheiro Guichon, who played Jenny of Oldstones and Rains of Castamere from Game of Thrones and Wolven Storm from the video game The Witcher on his acoustic guitar.
To cap off the event, all of the choirs joined together to form ‘The Ensemble,’ singing Catch a Falling Star.
