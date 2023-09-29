Firefighters will be collecting for Muscular Dystrophy this weekend in Williams Lake as seen here last year when Kris Wilk, left, Michaela Rhees and Olive the golden retriever were soliciting donations outside Save-on-Foods. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Annual Muscular Dystrophy Canada Boot Drive underway in Williams Lake

Funds will go toward those affected with Muscular Dystrophy

The Williams Lake and Wildwood fire departments are hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Canada Boot Drive this weekend.

Cash donations to support people with Muscular Dystrophy will be collected at various locations throughout the city.

Expect to see firefighters at FreshCo, Save-on-Foods, BC Liquor Store, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Canadian Tire, Walmart, Tim Hortons on Highway 97 and McDonald’s on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 12 p.m to 5 p.m.

