Annual fall clothing and garage sale underway at Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre

Old Age Pensioners Organization Branch 93 volunteers prepare for the doors to open at the Fall Clothing and Yard Sale Friday, Sept. 29 at the Seniors Activity Centre in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) OAPO Branch 93 member Karla Van Diest and other volunteers are selling raffle tickets today at the Fall Clothing and Yard Sale at the Seniors Activity Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The basement of the Seniors Activity Centre is bustling Friday, Sept. 29 with the Fall clothing and garage sale.

Organized by the Old Age Pensioners Organization Branch 93, the sale is on Friday until 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A large group of dedicated volunteers have been busy setting up the sale, including a Christmas room.

Even before the sale opened at 9 a.m. Friday, there were already members of the public arriving.

Aside from the great deals to be found at the sale, the O.A.P.O. is hosting a fall raffle. First prize is a hand sewn quilt, second prize is a $200 grocery card and third prize is a $100 fuel card.

The prizes will be drawn at the Fall Luncheon, Bazaar and Bake Sale on Friday, Nov. 3.

