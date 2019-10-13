Annual Diamond Dinner raises over $18,000

A variety of high quality diamonds and jewellery were up for auction at the annual Diamond Dinner held at Signal Point Gaming on Saturday, Oct. 5. Patrick Davies photo.

Dozens of lakecity donors enjoyed an evening of camaraderie, good food and friendly bidding wars for a good cause at the annual Diamond Dinner.

Organized by the Women’s Contact Society and the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, with auction items donated by Woodland Jewellers Ltd. and other community partners, this event raises money for both organizations. In addition to an upfront fee, diners are encouraged to bid on jewellery, hunting equipment and all sorts of items donated for the auction.

Read More: COMMUNITY EVENTS: A look at what’s happening in and around the city

This year the event went very well, according to Irene Willsie the executive director of the Women’s Contact Society. All told they were able to raise $18,300 that will be split between the society and the CCCDC.

“We are very grateful for the support from the community who donated auction items and those who attended the event,” Willsie said.

The CCCDC offers programming that supports lakecity children of all ages and backgrounds while the society offers support services to empower women and girls in all areas of life.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The annual Diamond Dinner attracted dozens of lakecity locals from all walks of life who were looking to give money to worthy causes. Patrick Davies photo.