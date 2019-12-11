Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast on now at Boston Pizza

From 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. a steady stream of patrons will be attending the 14th annual breakfast

Christmas Wish Breakfast organizer Vanessa Riplinger of the Child Development Centre and Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb stand by to greet guests at the annual Christmas Wish Breakfast in 2017. The event helps makes Christmas brighter for those in need. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune).

The 14th annual Christmas Wish Breakfast is on this morning at Boston Pizza from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. here in Williams Lake.

Each year this event is held as a way for the lakecity to give back to local children in need during the holiday season. This quality buffet-style breakfast’s only admission is a donation of either cash or a new unwrapped toy bought especially for this event.

This event is a popular one and served over 800 people last year which gave the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, who organizes the event, the chance to distribute close to 700 toys to local children and youth. This is done by other non-profits who come to the CCCDC to pick up bundles of toys for those clients they work with.

The centre welcomes everyone to come out and open their hearts to the spirit of giving this Christmas.



