Animals takeover Boitanio Mall for Rose Lake/Miocene Easter Petting Zoo

Goats, ducks, cats, chickens, pigs, lambs, ponies, puppies and even a bearded dragon invaded Boitanio Mall Saturday for the annual Rose Lake/Miocene Easter Petting Zoo.

The mall was packed with families taking advantage of the Easter activity, which also featured a cake walk by donation to the club.

Rose Lake/Miocene club reporter Isaac Bedford, 13, said it’s been a great morning and afternoon and added the club is thrilled to be able to host the event.

“We just want to thank all the people that came out,” Bedford said. “Quite a few people are here.”

Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club members Jessica Tritten (from left) and Kimberly French, show off Snickers the goat to Brynlei Gilbert, 1 and Jenelle Tate. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club members man the cake walk in Boitanio Mall during the club’s annual Easter Petting Zoo Saturday.

Rose Lake/Miocene club reporter Isaac Bedford (right), 13, and Ellie Van Immerzeel, 13, with WIlbur the pig.

Maria Bartley helps Avery Ellis, 5, feed Lucy the mini pig.

Jennifer Tritten (with Lily), 15, Reegan Kohut, 15 and Antonia Westwick, 14, take a break with their pups during the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Easter Petting Zoo.

Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club member Rylee Fraser, 14, takes donations to the club at the Easter Petting Zoo cake walk.

Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club member Heidi Van Beers, 13, and her cat, Mittens.

Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club members Lana Van Beers (from left), 10, and Launa Bartley, 11, give Skylar Blois, 7, a turn petting their chickens, Hazel and Sunny.

Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H’s Karisa Fraser shows her pony, Ellie, to Parker Cook, 5, and Cameron Cook, 2.

Axton Blois, 6, and Adaya Blois, 4, meet Milo the bearded dragon, owned by Jacob Shoults, during the Rose Lake/Miocene Easter Petting Zoo Saturday in Boitanio Mall.

