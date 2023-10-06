Animal Food Bank to send 16 pallets of cat food across Western Canada

The organization needs $2,500 to ship the $85,000 of food

The Animal Food Bank needs $2,500 to receive and ship an $85,000 donation of cat food.

“It’s a no-brainer,” said founder Nicole Frey who admitted she’s already agreed to take the 16 pallets of dry cat food and will spend her own money up front until the funds can be raised.

The donation is coming from Greater Good Charities and Vet Diet, made possible with Auntie M’s Canine Rehabilitation Foundation. It will be brought into Winnipeg initially, and with the support of monetary donations will be sent across Alberta and B.C.

The Animal Food Bank previously distributed pet supplies in the Okanagan with the help of volunteers. In a new agreement, AFB will be assisted by Lend A Paw Pet Food Foundation to distribute items where they’re needed.

“Now we can focus on chasing those large donations,” Frey said.

“I’d like to send some into Kelowna, but we have to fundraise to be able to afford freight to move it that way.”

Donations can be made on the organization’s website or by purchasing AFB merchandise.

“Dry cat food is more valuable than gold to us.”

AFB has a network of animal support programs in the Okanagan that will benefit from the shipment including Alley Cats, the AFB’s Vernon branch, All Are Family Outreach, and Lend a Paw.

Frey said adding your organization to the networking list is as simple as checking out the website.

