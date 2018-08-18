All welcome to attend the Horsefly Fall Fair

The Horsefly Fall Fair is coming up Saturday, Aug. 25 and promises to feature something for everyone. (Photo submitted)

Garry IRVING

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

The Horsefly Fall Fair is back after being cancelled last year due to fires that impacted the region.

B.C. is having its problems with wildfires again this year. But that is not what this is about as enough has been written and published on that issue.

What we would like to do is invite you to take a little time on Saturday, Aug. 25 to come out to Horsefly and visit us for the 42nd annual Horsefly Fall Fair.

The Fair is full of fun for everyone and includes pre-judging and lots of products to see from preserves, local vegetables, woodworking and home crafts. There truly is something for everyone.

The Fall Fair Committee has a concern about the lack of livestock entries this year. If anyone is considering entering that category please contact Sandy McNie at 250-620-0590. Livestock must be pre-registered no later than Thursday, Aug. 23 between 4 and 7 p.m.

There will be food and entertainment available. The Seniors Activity and Wellness Society (SAWS) will be providing the food and corn on the cob which will be available in front of the community hall which is right close to Clarke’s General Store.

Catalogues are available from Horsefly Service, Clarke’s Store or Horsefly Hardware as well as online. There is a minimal admission fee of 2 dollars for Adults and children 12 and under are free. The doors open at 12.30 P.M. and Awards are at 3:30 and fair will close at 4 P.M.

As with all community events this fair would not be possible without the dedicated work of the local Fall Fair Association Executive. The work was carried out by the following persons, Sandy McNie, President, Jane Fitschen, Vice-President and Carol Irving, Treasurer. Committee members are Cindy Augustine, Barb Reid, Tammy Keetch and Marc McPherson.

All it takes now is participation and all are welcome. We have heard from many people that the Horsefly Fall Fair is one of the best in the region and we invite you to come out and take part in day of relaxing and who knows, maybe you can find that answer to your gardening or preserving questions.