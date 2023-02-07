All-ages danceable live music Feb. 18 at Williams Lake’s Limelight Theatre

Community Arts Council and Arts on the Fly team up for another Audio Affair

Members of Dream Heavy get into their groove on stage. The band will be live at the Limelight Theatre in Williams Lake on Feb. 18, 2023 at an all-ages show. (Photo Submitted)

The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and Arts on the Fly are teaming up to bring two live musical acts to the lakecity over family day weekend on Feb. 18 at the Limelight Theatre for an all-ages event.

Dream Heavy, the latest creation of veteran musicians Seth and Shara, founders of the Robson Valley Music Festival who have been front and centre on other great live acts including funky tribal Mamaguroove and Samson’s Delilah will be the headliners for this next in the Audio Affairs series.

Dream Heavy is described as a world folk metal band, with lots of reggae, Celtic, Latin and metal influences in the mix.

Seth’s incredible guitar skills and Shara’s powerful vocals are always a strong foundation to build on and it will be worth the low price of admission to see this couple’s latest iteration of musical magic.

Starting off the night will also be the beloved locals Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls, who do not disappoint with their energetic on stage performances usually worthy of expending some calories warming up the dance floor.

The show is all-ages but there will be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available as well, bring two pieces of ID to purchase alcohol.

Tickets are available in advance for $20 in advance for adults, for youth under 15 $10 and children under seven are free, tickets at the door are $25 or adults.

