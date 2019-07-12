Album covers influence group exhibit Uncover It

This summer the group art show, Uncover It, showcases the creativity of several Cariboo artists

Sid is Not that Vicious satirizes the Sex Pistols Album Never Mind The Bollocks, brought to vibrant cartoonish life by Keith Prestone. Patrick Davies photo.

In the Station House’s Upper Gallery this summer the group art show, Uncover It, showcases the creativity of several Cariboo artists.

They were all challenged to select an album cover that inspired them and create a piece of art. Album covers are often overlooked but can be pivotal in the success of the music.

Artists were not bound by any one medium and were encouraged to try their hand at whatever the liked.

Read More: Station House cuts the cake on 100 years of history

Consequently, the Upper Gallery is a mixed media visual treat right now with a wide range of different musical tastes, album cover art and a wide range of pieces.

From Eminem to Leonard Cohen, influential and famous records share space with some that are less well-known.

The show is a fun visual treat well worth taking a look through with acrylic and watercolour paintings, 3-D paintings, photography and even sculptures on display.

The show runs until the end of August so there’s plenty of time to go out and support local artists.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

This watercolour piece entitled Material Girl by Mack Pierce is inspired by the Madonna album of the same name. Patrick Davies photo.

Brother’s in Arms #1 by Lynn Capling was inspired by the Album Brother’s in Arms, a collection of songs about the Falklands War. Here Capling recreates the shape of the Falkland Islands through clouds and smoke using acrylic paints. This 10-week long unofficial war in 1982 resulted in just under a 1,000 dead on both sides and thousands of injuries. Patrick Davies photo.

I See Seaweed…But for How Long? is an evocative mixed media piece by Karen Thompson inspired by the album I See Seaweed. Thompson created this basket by weaving various plastics, other debris and kelp together she found while beachcombing in Oregon as the Washed Ashore exhibit in Bandon, Oregon. To her, this piece illustrates the importance of taking care of our oceans and ensuring plastic pollution is kept to a minimum. Patrick Davies photo.

Originally Lynn Capling though the album Brother’s In Arms was about the Vietnam war, which is reflected in this first Brother’s In Arms acrylic painting seen here. Patrick Davies photo.

Rap God was inspired by the album art of Eminem and the song of the same name by longtime rapper Eminem. A watercolour piece by Brandy Stecyk of the rapper himself, Stecyk cleverly incorporated the lyrics of one of his songs into the finished piece. Patrick Davies photo.