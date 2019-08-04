Al Bush’s retirement celebrated at Chilcotin Guns

Taking over the reins Chilcotin Guns as new manager is Hana Erikson

A barbecue acknowledging Al Bush’s retirement at Chilcotin Guns was held Saturday, July 27 at the Broadway Avenue store where Kyle Lay (from left), Bush and Dan Simmons have some fun while cooking hot dogs during the celebration. (Carly Carignan photo)

A barbecue acknowledging former Chilcotin Guns owner and manager Al Bush’s retirement saw participants share many laughs and a good time at the Broadway Avenue store on Saturday, July 27.

Al’s dad, Joe Bush, opened Chilcotin Guns in 1979 where Al worked with his dad and later took over the business.

Al has been an advocate for sustainable hunting and a longtime volunteer, including past president, of the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association.

Taking over the reins Chilcotin Guns as new manager is Hana Erikson.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.