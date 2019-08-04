A barbecue acknowledging Al Bush’s retirement at Chilcotin Guns was held Saturday, July 27 at the Broadway Avenue store where Kyle Lay (from left), Bush and Dan Simmons have some fun while cooking hot dogs during the celebration. (Carly Carignan photo)

Al Bush’s retirement celebrated at Chilcotin Guns

Taking over the reins Chilcotin Guns as new manager is Hana Erikson

A barbecue acknowledging former Chilcotin Guns owner and manager Al Bush’s retirement saw participants share many laughs and a good time at the Broadway Avenue store on Saturday, July 27.

Al’s dad, Joe Bush, opened Chilcotin Guns in 1979 where Al worked with his dad and later took over the business.

Al has been an advocate for sustainable hunting and a longtime volunteer, including past president, of the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association.

Taking over the reins Chilcotin Guns as new manager is Hana Erikson.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pregnancy Outreach offering car seat clinic

Just Posted

Blue Fins cap off season with impressive results

Blue Fins see success at Canadian Junior Championships

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

Al Bush’s retirement celebrated at Chilcotin Guns

Taking over the reins Chilcotin Guns as new manager is Hana Erikson

Pregnancy Outreach offering car seat clinic

Anyone with questions about car seat safety is encouraged to attend

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Hit the road and see what our area has to offer with the Cariboo Chilcotin Heritage Driving Tour

Thinking about taking a stay-cation this summer?

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

Ohio shooting came hours after a man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead

B.C. owner of horse that died of heart attack wants drivers to slow down

Animal dies after truck driver insists on passing in community of McLure, near Kamloops

Most Read