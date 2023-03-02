Age of Arousal opens on Williams Lake Studio Theatre Stage

Age of Arousal features a female-dominated cast. (Jesse Madden photo) Age of Arousal features a female-dominated cast. (Jesse Madden photo) Age of Arousal features a female-dominated cast. (Jesse Madden photo) Age of Arousal features a female-dominated cast. (Jesse Madden photo) Age of Arousal features a female-dominated cast. (Jesse Madden photo) Age of Arousal features a female-dominated cast. (Jesse Madden photo)

Williams Lake Studio Theatre has created theatre magic once again with their new play which opened March 1.

The Age of Arousel, subtitled: “Wildly Inspired by George Gissings, The Odd Women,” is the third production of Studio Theatre 68th year.

Featuring a strong female cast, Rebecca (Becky) Strickland, Kathleen MacDonald Mimi Searls, Drinda Huston, and Kate Bertenshaw all deliver outstanding performances. Matt Grandlund, the sole male character goes from cad to thoughtful human.

Sexy, startling, and imaginative, Age of Arousal is a modern look at forbidden Victorian desires on the brink of explosion.

At the time there were approximately half a million more women than men in England. Suffragists and Suffragettes exploded bombs and explored new relationships with one another. It was a time of great change spearheaded by strong and determined woman. Playwright Linda Griffiths delivers a classic.

Griffiths, who was best known for her play Maggie and Pierre (the story of the Trudeau’s) discovered inspiration for the Age of Arousel in a second-hand bookstore bin. The playwright introduces a new technique called thoughtspeak. A device that is used so you hear what the character is thinking.

Director Stacey Poirier chose the play five years ago and brings her refined talent directing this fine cast. Jeff Rankin, a professional stage lighting person, lights the stage with colour and emotion. Marina Campsall, the sound technician and graduate of University of Victoria’s Theatre Arts brings sound and feeling to the play.

The costumers Christa Obergfell and Nancy Smart-Giesbrecht once again sew classic pieces, their work definitely frames this classic Canadian play. The backstage crew, stage managed by Alison Turnbull include Megan Monds, Keegan Follak and support Butinski Fisher. Photos by Jesse Madden, program by Angela Rankin.

A great cast, crew, set and costumes. The play is adult-themed and not appropriate for children. The doors open each night at 7 p.m. and the play starts at 7:30 p.m., there is a half hour intermission. The play runs Wednesday March 1 – 4, March 8-11, and March 15 – 19.

