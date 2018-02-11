Afternoon sunshine greets guests for Valetine’s Dessert Tea

Strawberry shortcake was the star Sunday at the Valentine’s Dessert Tea in Williams Lake.

Valentine’s Desset Tea organizer Tina Derksen (right) and volunteers Karen Fellows (from left) and Marlene Close prepare dessert for guests Sunday at the Seniors Activity Centre. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Sunday’s afternoon sunshine was a welcome greeting for many residents attending the Valentine’s Dessert and Tea at the Seniors Activity Centre.

Organizer Tina Derksen prepared a delicious strawberry shortcake for the event and, with help of several volunteers, served guests in attendance.

There were door prizes to be won, plus a chance to get in on the Senior Stitchers’ raffle for a quilt to be claimed during the March 15 Shamrock Luncheon at the SAC.

Al Garlinge (from left), Ed Kozuki, Midori Kozuki and Judy Garlinge enjoy their strawberry shortcake dessert Sunday afternoon during the Valentine’s Dessert and Tea at the Seniors Activity Centre.

Senior Stitchers member Floris Martineau shows off a quilt to be raffled off March 15 during the Shamrock Luncheon at the Seniors Activity Centre. Martineau said the quilt was created by roughly 10 members of the group, and will be first prize in the raffle. Second prize is a set of Swiss Army luggage, while third prize is a $100 gift card.

Vi Burrill (left) and Gil McCall work the door, and enjoy some dessert, at the Valentine’s Tea Sunday.