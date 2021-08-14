Adult Teen Challenge B.C. opens second-hand store, eyes opening long-term treatment centre

By Oct. 1, ATC will have two staff members moving full-time to the community

A social enterprise run by Adult & Teen Challenge B.C., the Grace Space Boutique, is set to host its grand opening this Saturday, Aug. 14 in Williams Lake.

The second-hand store features a wide selection of women’s and children’s fashions and accessories, with proceeds staying in Williams Lake to help those struggling with addiction, and to offer recovery options for those in need.

Adult & Teen Challenge is a one-year, long-term, faith-based, live-in recovery program for people battling a life-controlling issue, said executive director Janalyn Oige.

“Generally we say addiction, but there are a lot of different types of addiction,” she said. “There are many different, life-controlling issues people can have, so we offer live-in care and recovery for people.”

While its closest live-in facilities are in Kelowna, Chilliwack and a women’s centre in Surrey, Oige said the long-term goal is to open a live-in facility in Williams Lake.

By Oct. 1, ATC will have two staff members moving full-time to the community to offer a wide variety of programs and outreach. The community care office in Williams Lake will offer group classes, one-on-one classes and day programming.

“It’s quite an intense program, it’s very structured, and basically what we do is try to build hope and strength into people’s lives,” she said.

“We try to help them imagine a different way of living and help them achieve that. After the one-year program we do offer an additional 18-month training program, afterwards, so a person could be with us for two-and-a-half years working and living at our facilities if they choose.

“In Williams Lake we’ll be offering people in the community — people who are maybe ready to accept help but not able to go into the one-year program — we’ll assist them here.”

Oige said the decision to open a community office in Williams Lake came about after a graduate from the program from 21 years ago contacted her and told her Williams Lake was in desperate need of more help.

“In March we held an information night with RCMP and all kinds of different people to let them know who we are and what we’re going to be doing in the community, which went well,” she said.

ATC, she added, has also been working with the Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch in Williams Lake and Oige, herself, has been meeting with people in the community during her Monday to Thursday commutes.

Anyone interested in making a donation or a consignment can call 1-888-575-3930 (ext. 409) to do so.

The Grace Space Boutique, located at 41 First Ave. South, will be opened Mondays from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon, Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She said they are also looking to find accommodations for their two staff members coming to the community in October, if anyone would be willing to help them out with that.

More information on ATC is available at www.teenchallengebc.com.



